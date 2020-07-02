All apartments in Towson
505 Epsom Road Unit TC
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

505 Epsom Road Unit TC

505 Epsom Road · No Longer Available
Location

505 Epsom Road, Towson, MD 21286

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Condo in Towson - 2 bedroom terrace level condo in Towsontown Condominiums conveniently located to Towson University, Goucher College, and Towson Town Center. Spacious rooms and neutral colors throughout. Features include a fully-equipped kitchen, storage locker, off-street parking and onsite laundry for added convenience.*ONE MONTH FREE WITH 18 MOS LEASE*

Pets under 30lbs welcome w/ additional deposit.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Management Company ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE2556897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

