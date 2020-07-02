505 Epsom Road Unit TC

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Condo in Towson - 2 bedroom terrace level condo in Towsontown Condominiums conveniently located to Towson University, Goucher College, and Towson Town Center. Spacious rooms and neutral colors throughout. Features include a fully-equipped kitchen, storage locker, off-street parking and onsite laundry for added convenience.*ONE MONTH FREE WITH 18 MOS LEASE*



Pets under 30lbs welcome w/ additional deposit.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



