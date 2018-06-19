Sign Up
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
402 OVERBROOK ROAD
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
402 OVERBROOK ROAD
402 Overbrook Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
402 Overbrook Road, Towson, MD 21212
Rodgers Forge
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
LOVELY UPDATED TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT AFTER RODGERS FORGE.NEW CARPET AND PAINT...MOVE IN AND ENJOY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 402 OVERBROOK ROAD have any available units?
402 OVERBROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
Is 402 OVERBROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
402 OVERBROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 OVERBROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 402 OVERBROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 402 OVERBROOK ROAD offer parking?
No, 402 OVERBROOK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 402 OVERBROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 OVERBROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 OVERBROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 402 OVERBROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 402 OVERBROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 402 OVERBROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 402 OVERBROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 OVERBROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 OVERBROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 OVERBROOK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
