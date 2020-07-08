Amazing rental town home in coveted Rodgers Choice. Wonderful location, fabulous living space - a perfect rental - move right in! Tons of natural light, great room sizes and tucked away in this great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 ANVIL WAY have any available units?
239 ANVIL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 239 ANVIL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
239 ANVIL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.