Towson, MD
239 ANVIL WAY
Last updated December 19 2019 at 2:05 AM

239 ANVIL WAY

239 Anvil Way · No Longer Available
Location

239 Anvil Way, Towson, MD 21212

Amenities

Amazing rental town home in coveted Rodgers Choice. Wonderful location, fabulous living space - a perfect rental - move right in! Tons of natural light, great room sizes and tucked away in this great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 ANVIL WAY have any available units?
239 ANVIL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 239 ANVIL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
239 ANVIL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 ANVIL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 239 ANVIL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 239 ANVIL WAY offer parking?
No, 239 ANVIL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 239 ANVIL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 ANVIL WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 ANVIL WAY have a pool?
No, 239 ANVIL WAY does not have a pool.
Does 239 ANVIL WAY have accessible units?
No, 239 ANVIL WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 239 ANVIL WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 ANVIL WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 ANVIL WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 ANVIL WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

