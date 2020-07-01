All apartments in Towson
129 HEARTH COURT.
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:32 PM

129 Hearth Court · No Longer Available
Location

129 Hearth Court, Towson, MD 21212

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Wonderful town home for rent in Rodgers Choice. Amazing location, fabulous living space - a perfect rental. Tons of natural light, great room sizes and tucked away in this coveted neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 129 HEARTH COURT have any available units?
129 HEARTH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
Is 129 HEARTH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
129 HEARTH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 HEARTH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT offer parking?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 HEARTH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have a pool?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have accessible units?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 HEARTH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

