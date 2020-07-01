Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Towson
Find more places like
129 HEARTH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Towson, MD
/
129 HEARTH COURT
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:32 PM
1 of 46
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
129 HEARTH COURT
129 Hearth Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Towson
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
129 Hearth Court, Towson, MD 21212
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Wonderful town home for rent in Rodgers Choice. Amazing location, fabulous living space - a perfect rental. Tons of natural light, great room sizes and tucked away in this coveted neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Similar Listings
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave
Towson, MD 21204
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr
Towson, MD 21204
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd
Towson, MD 21204
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd
Towson, MD 21239
Fellowship Court
5 Fellowship Ct
Towson, MD 21286
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct
Towson, MD 21204
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have any available units?
129 HEARTH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
Is 129 HEARTH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
129 HEARTH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 HEARTH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT offer parking?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 HEARTH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have a pool?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have accessible units?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 HEARTH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 HEARTH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 HEARTH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Towson 1 Bedrooms
Towson 2 Bedrooms
Towson Dog Friendly Apartments
Towson Pet Friendly Places
Towson Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ruxton
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Goucher College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University