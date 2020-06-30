Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Temple Hills
Find more places like 6208 KILDARE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Temple Hills, MD
/
6208 KILDARE COURT
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6208 KILDARE COURT
6208 Kildare Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Temple Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
6208 Kildare Court, Temple Hills, MD 20744
Temple Hills
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright large 3 level Town House with one car garage, minutes to the harbor, 495, shops. Fresh paint, new carpet, SS appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6208 KILDARE COURT have any available units?
6208 KILDARE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Temple Hills, MD
.
How much is rent in Temple Hills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Temple Hills Rent Report
.
Is 6208 KILDARE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6208 KILDARE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 KILDARE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6208 KILDARE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Temple Hills
.
Does 6208 KILDARE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6208 KILDARE COURT offers parking.
Does 6208 KILDARE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 KILDARE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 KILDARE COURT have a pool?
No, 6208 KILDARE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6208 KILDARE COURT have accessible units?
No, 6208 KILDARE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 KILDARE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 KILDARE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 KILDARE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6208 KILDARE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave
Temple Hills, MD 20748
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd
Temple Hills, MD 20748
Similar Pages
Temple Hills 1 Bedroom Apartments
Temple Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Temple Hills Apartments with Parking
Temple Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Temple Hills Pet Friendly Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Laurel, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Seabrook, MD
Burtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Hybla Valley, VA
Kingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VA
Riverdale Park, MD
Glenmont, MD
Silver Hill, MD
District Heights, MD
Largo, MD
Lanham, MD
Lake Arbor, MD
Marlboro Village, MD
Marlton, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College
Marymount University
American University