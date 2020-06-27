All apartments in Suitland
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

3400 Glenn Drive

3400 Glenn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3400 Glenn Dr, Suitland, MD 20746
Suitland-Silver Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available 05/01/20 Cute Cottage House: 1-bed, 1-story, 1 person - Property Id: 136810

Don't share walls with next-door strangers. 1 tenant only. Pets ok. Due to Coronavirus, pre-screening done via email. Showing house to few people only.

Kitchen w/dishwasher, large living room, bedroom w/9 foot closet, w/d, 7 windows, storage, CAC, front porch, 1 car prkg, huge yard.

5 min walk to Suitland Metro. 20 min to DC. Rent $980 month. Security deposit $980. $1,960 to move in. Mim income $40,000. Landlord pays water. Tenant pays electric, yard care, internet. House is all electric. One or two year lease. Showing by appointment. No application fee.

This is a real house that is actually for rent, not a bait and switch deal, a rent-to-own or a scam. Beware the ads that are too good to be true. Send your contact info - especially email. I will be asking about your job, income, current rental situation, and when you will have move-in funds ready to pay (once you see the house and are selected).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136810
Property Id 136810

(RLNE5704631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

