3400 Glenn Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Available 05/01/20 Cute Cottage House: 1-bed, 1-story, 1 person



Don't share walls with next-door strangers. 1 tenant only. Pets ok. Due to Coronavirus, pre-screening done via email. Showing house to few people only.



Kitchen w/dishwasher, large living room, bedroom w/9 foot closet, w/d, 7 windows, storage, CAC, front porch, 1 car prkg, huge yard.



5 min walk to Suitland Metro. 20 min to DC. Rent $980 month. Security deposit $980. $1,960 to move in. Mim income $40,000. Landlord pays water. Tenant pays electric, yard care, internet. House is all electric. One or two year lease. Showing by appointment. No application fee.



This is a real house that is actually for rent, not a bait and switch deal, a rent-to-own or a scam. Beware the ads that are too good to be true. Send your contact info - especially email. I will be asking about your job, income, current rental situation, and when you will have move-in funds ready to pay (once you see the house and are selected).

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/136810

