suitland silver hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
382 Apartments for rent in Suitland-Silver Hill, Suitland, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
38 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1215 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,162
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
38 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,222
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Madison Gardens
3220 Swann Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
758 sqft
Spacious apartments designed to receive ample sunlight during the day. Located close to I-495 and Pennsylvania Avenue for and easy commute, it is also just a couple of blocks away from Suitland Metro Station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
2 Units Available
Verona at District
5042 Silver Hill Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1072 sqft
The Verona at District Heights, a community of apartments in Suitland, MD, is just a short drive from Washington, D.C. Located a short distance from the Suitland Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3518 Princess Caroline Court
3518 Princess Caroline Court, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
This townhome boasts pride of ownership. Hardwood floors are found on a levels and ceramic tile adorn the 3.5 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and a beautiful baby window can be found in the updated kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6301 Hil Mar Dr
6301 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo is adorned with sparkling hardwood floors and ceramic tile. The oak kitchen cabinets provide lots of storage along with the abundant counter space.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
4121 APPLEGATE COURT
4121 Applegate Court, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1325 sqft
All persons must wear mask to view due to Covid-19. Two Levels, Beautiful Three bedroom two and half bath ready for moving in. Quick access to the beltway. One assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking spaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3417 KEIR DRIVE
3417 Keir Drive, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1164 sqft
Well maintained four bedroom split level. Freshly painted with brand new carpet. House features gorgeous sun room and a fireplace in the spacious rec room. House sits at the end of cul de sac.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6304 Hil Mar Drive
6304 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in District Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 01:11pm
1 Unit Available
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3853 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
3853 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
979 sqft
2Ba/1Ba condo on the top floor*$50 application fee per person 18 years and older*$50.000 qualifying income*credit on case by case basis*job stability/sufficient income a must*no pets*
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3214 Lassie Ave
3214 Lassie Avenue, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1345 sqft
Available 08/01/20 A Great Remodeled Rambler- COMING SOON ! - Property Id: 315169 Lovely 3 Bedrooms Brick Home-Rambler Home Nested in Quiet Neighborhood -- APPLY TODAY- FREE WIFI * W/ 1 Yr lease.. Tours ONLY UPON APPROVED APPLICATIONS 620 Min.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
3827 SAINT BARNABAS ROAD
3827 Saint Barnabas Road, Silver Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
979 sqft
Gorgeous remodel in Suitland. Gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Release the chef in the gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Two huge bedrooms with larger windows for plenty of natural light.
Results within 1 mile of Suitland-Silver Hill
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,926
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
21 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,614
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1043 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,032
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
