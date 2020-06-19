Montclair Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse e-payments hot tub

Are You Ready? Stop Looking! Your Apartment Home is Here!Redesign your lifestyle at a place where luxury and style merge in a setting that is perfect and peaceful. Our apartment homes have a new look to match your modern day lifestyle. It's not often a place like this comes along with new carpet, new black-on-black appliances, and new countertops. Montclair goes beyond the ordinary to be extraordinary. It is a place where you can relax, rejuvenate and be yourself...or redefine yourself. Montclair Apartments offer you one and two-bedroom homes that will fulfill your every expectation. From the wood-burning fireplaces, to the gourmet inspired kitchens, your home will be filled with the warmth, comfort, and luxury you desire. Swim in our sparkling pool, or enjoy a game of tennis in your own backyard.