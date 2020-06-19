All apartments in Silver Spring
Montclair Apartment Homes
Montclair Apartment Homes

3525 Sheffield Manor Ter · (202) 759-0663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Silver Spring
Location

3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 002201 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 537304 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 501102 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 505303 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 931 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Montclair Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
Are You Ready? Stop Looking! Your Apartment Home is Here!Redesign your lifestyle at a place where luxury and style merge in a setting that is perfect and peaceful. Our apartment homes have a new look to match your modern day lifestyle. It's not often a place like this comes along with new carpet, new black-on-black appliances, and new countertops. Montclair goes beyond the ordinary to be extraordinary. It is a place where you can relax, rejuvenate and be yourself...or redefine yourself. Montclair Apartments offer you one and two-bedroom homes that will fulfill your every expectation. From the wood-burning fireplaces, to the gourmet inspired kitchens, your home will be filled with the warmth, comfort, and luxury you desire. Swim in our sparkling pool, or enjoy a game of tennis in your own backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 40 lbs.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montclair Apartment Homes have any available units?
Montclair Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,385 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Montclair Apartment Homes have?
Some of Montclair Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montclair Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Montclair Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montclair Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Montclair Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Montclair Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Montclair Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Montclair Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montclair Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montclair Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Montclair Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Montclair Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Montclair Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Montclair Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Montclair Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Montclair Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Montclair Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
