Silver Spring, MD
9625 DILSTON RD
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

9625 DILSTON RD

9625 Dilston Road
Location

9625 Dilston Road, Silver Spring, MD 20903
Oakview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous corner house located in a lovely neighborhood, and a short drive to downtown Silver Spring!3 bed/2 full bath/2 half bath.Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, and entire 2nd floor.Wood burning fireplace.Small carpeted TV room/play room off of the main floor w/ side door access.Kitchen has granite counter tops, w/ gas stove/oven, and tile flooring. Master bedroom includes a half bath attached.Finished basement includes washer/dryer and separate full bath. Fenced in backyard with brick paver patio. 5 minute drive to the Starbucks/Safeway/CVS, 15 minutes from downtown Silver Spring and the Silver Spring Metro (red line), 20+ minutes to the D.C. line. Rent is $2,600/month. 12 month lease. Available September 1, 2019. Tenant is responsible for utilities: water, sewage, trash, gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 DILSTON RD have any available units?
9625 DILSTON RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9625 DILSTON RD have?
Some of 9625 DILSTON RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 DILSTON RD currently offering any rent specials?
9625 DILSTON RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 DILSTON RD pet-friendly?
No, 9625 DILSTON RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9625 DILSTON RD offer parking?
Yes, 9625 DILSTON RD offers parking.
Does 9625 DILSTON RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9625 DILSTON RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 DILSTON RD have a pool?
No, 9625 DILSTON RD does not have a pool.
Does 9625 DILSTON RD have accessible units?
No, 9625 DILSTON RD does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 DILSTON RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9625 DILSTON RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9625 DILSTON RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9625 DILSTON RD does not have units with air conditioning.
