9625 DILSTON RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous corner house located in a lovely neighborhood, and a short drive to downtown Silver Spring!3 bed/2 full bath/2 half bath.Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, and entire 2nd floor.Wood burning fireplace.Small carpeted TV room/play room off of the main floor w/ side door access.Kitchen has granite counter tops, w/ gas stove/oven, and tile flooring. Master bedroom includes a half bath attached.Finished basement includes washer/dryer and separate full bath. Fenced in backyard with brick paver patio. 5 minute drive to the Starbucks/Safeway/CVS, 15 minutes from downtown Silver Spring and the Silver Spring Metro (red line), 20+ minutes to the D.C. line. Rent is $2,600/month. 12 month lease. Available September 1, 2019. Tenant is responsible for utilities: water, sewage, trash, gas and electric.