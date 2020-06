Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

2 bedrooms plus office & 2 full bathroom house and located in the heart of Silver Spring! Nice hardwood floors, third room which can be used as an office or children's play area, covered porch looking out to fenced in backyard. Washer / Dryer in property! Garage included for storage but no vehicle access. Circular Driveway! Location location location - easy access located close to 95/495 & New Hampshire Ave!