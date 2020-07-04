All apartments in Silver Spring
9601 Dewitt Drive C1

9601 Dewitt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9601 Dewitt Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
The Chapel - Property Id: 167277

Available to rent furnished or Unfurnished. Like to entertain? Ever wanted to possess a fine concert hall as part of your residence? That unique opportunity exists now at the National Park Seminary in Silver Spring. The hall itself is roughly 2,900 sq feet with 30 ft plus ceilings and superb sound. It is also terrific for culinary entertaining: two dinner guests to 60 plus "sit down" dinners both work. Wonderful space for holding weddings of your friends as well as a perfect settings for special anniversaries of birthdays. The residential portion includes two handsome bedrooms plus den and two full bathrooms and the residence comes with three surrounding porches one of which overlooks your rose garden. Three assigned parking spaces. Location is great, within a mile to Forest Glen metro, restaurants galore and only 12 min drive to downtown Chevy Chase and 15 mins to Friendship Heights. All tenants will be professionally credit checked and referenced.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167277p
Property Id 167277

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5220443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 have any available units?
9601 Dewitt Drive C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 have?
Some of 9601 Dewitt Drive C1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 currently offering any rent specials?
9601 Dewitt Drive C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 pet-friendly?
No, 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 offer parking?
Yes, 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 offers parking.
Does 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 have a pool?
No, 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 does not have a pool.
Does 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 have accessible units?
No, 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9601 Dewitt Drive C1 does not have units with air conditioning.

