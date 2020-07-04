9601 Dewitt Drive C1

Amenities

Available to rent furnished or Unfurnished. Like to entertain? Ever wanted to possess a fine concert hall as part of your residence? That unique opportunity exists now at the National Park Seminary in Silver Spring. The hall itself is roughly 2,900 sq feet with 30 ft plus ceilings and superb sound. It is also terrific for culinary entertaining: two dinner guests to 60 plus "sit down" dinners both work. Wonderful space for holding weddings of your friends as well as a perfect settings for special anniversaries of birthdays. The residential portion includes two handsome bedrooms plus den and two full bathrooms and the residence comes with three surrounding porches one of which overlooks your rose garden. Three assigned parking spaces. Location is great, within a mile to Forest Glen metro, restaurants galore and only 12 min drive to downtown Chevy Chase and 15 mins to Friendship Heights. All tenants will be professionally credit checked and referenced.

No Dogs Allowed



