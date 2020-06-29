9422 COLUMBIA BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 3 bedroom in Woodside Forest with fenced backyard. Excellent location just inside the beltway and only 2 stop lights to DC. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer windows throughout, stainless steel appliances, butcher block breakfast bar. New patio. Landlord to provide lawncare and alarm. Lower level rec room, partially finished with full bath & laundry (laundry chute). Convenient stroll to grocery, restaurants and bus stop. Less than 1 mile to Metro. Great neighborhood & close-knit community with access to Sligo Bike and Pedestrian trails. Smaller dogs welcome!