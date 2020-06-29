All apartments in Silver Spring
9422 COLUMBIA BLVD
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

9422 COLUMBIA BLVD

9422 Columbia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

9422 Columbia Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Charming 3 bedroom in Woodside Forest with fenced backyard. Excellent location just inside the beltway and only 2 stop lights to DC. Beautiful hardwood floors, newer windows throughout, stainless steel appliances, butcher block breakfast bar. New patio. Landlord to provide lawncare and alarm. Lower level rec room, partially finished with full bath & laundry (laundry chute). Convenient stroll to grocery, restaurants and bus stop. Less than 1 mile to Metro. Great neighborhood & close-knit community with access to Sligo Bike and Pedestrian trails. Smaller dogs welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD have any available units?
9422 COLUMBIA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD have?
Some of 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9422 COLUMBIA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD offers parking.
Does 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD have a pool?
No, 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9422 COLUMBIA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
