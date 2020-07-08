9409 Wire Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa3bae9063 ---- If you have been looking for that special rental home to settle into in the Indian Spring Hills neighborhood of Silver Spring MD.... look no further! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is loaded with amenities which includes: a formal dining room, Living room with a wood burning fireplace, Sun Room off of the kitchen, large finished basement w/ storage areas and an upper level loft, all placed on a large partially fenced lot. This beauty is located in the Indian Springs neighborhood of Silver Spring, Maryland where you will be just minutes from historic downtown Silver Spring, schools, Hospitals and other area attractions. Available for rent NOW! Schedule your tour today