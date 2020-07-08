All apartments in Silver Spring
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
9409 Wire Ave
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

9409 Wire Ave

9409 Wire Avenue · No Longer Available
Silver Spring
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

9409 Wire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20901
Indian Spring

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa3bae9063 ---- If you have been looking for that special rental home to settle into in the Indian Spring Hills neighborhood of Silver Spring MD.... look no further! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is loaded with amenities which includes: a formal dining room, Living room with a wood burning fireplace, Sun Room off of the kitchen, large finished basement w/ storage areas and an upper level loft, all placed on a large partially fenced lot. This beauty is located in the Indian Springs neighborhood of Silver Spring, Maryland where you will be just minutes from historic downtown Silver Spring, schools, Hospitals and other area attractions. Available for rent NOW! Schedule your tour today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Wire Ave have any available units?
9409 Wire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9409 Wire Ave have?
Some of 9409 Wire Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Wire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Wire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Wire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9409 Wire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9409 Wire Ave offer parking?
No, 9409 Wire Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9409 Wire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9409 Wire Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Wire Ave have a pool?
No, 9409 Wire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Wire Ave have accessible units?
No, 9409 Wire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Wire Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9409 Wire Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9409 Wire Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9409 Wire Ave has units with air conditioning.

