Silver Spring, MD
9102 Eton Rd
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

9102 Eton Rd

9102 Eton Road · No Longer Available
Location

9102 Eton Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Spacious Colonial w/ Outdoor Space & Super Close to Playground! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious home located convenient to downtown Silver Spring, Takoma Park and the beltway. As you pass through the front door you'll enter into the lovely living room, great for relaxing or entertaining. Head upstairs to your three bedrooms, including a sun filled master bedroom, and full bathroom. As you stroll back downstairs through the living room you'll see a great dining room for hosting big dinners and a modern kitchen with PaperStone counters and stainless steel appliances. The basement is your true place of respite. It's a big open room with built in book shelves that you can use for almost anything.

The backyard features a patio perfect for a cozy fire pit. What is super cool about this property is that it backs up to a playground. If it takes you a minute to walk from your back door to the slide, you're going too slow. This is an incredible amenity that you can't find anywhere else.

To see this great home, please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com.

Lease terms:
*12 month minimum lease
*Resident responsible for utilities
*Pets considered on a case by case basis
*No smoking

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE3542891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9102 Eton Rd have any available units?
9102 Eton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9102 Eton Rd have?
Some of 9102 Eton Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9102 Eton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9102 Eton Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9102 Eton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9102 Eton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9102 Eton Rd offer parking?
No, 9102 Eton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9102 Eton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9102 Eton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9102 Eton Rd have a pool?
No, 9102 Eton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9102 Eton Rd have accessible units?
No, 9102 Eton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9102 Eton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9102 Eton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9102 Eton Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9102 Eton Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
