9102 Eton Rd

Fantastic Spacious Colonial w/ Outdoor Space & Super Close to Playground! - Welcome to your surprisingly spacious home located convenient to downtown Silver Spring, Takoma Park and the beltway. As you pass through the front door you'll enter into the lovely living room, great for relaxing or entertaining. Head upstairs to your three bedrooms, including a sun filled master bedroom, and full bathroom. As you stroll back downstairs through the living room you'll see a great dining room for hosting big dinners and a modern kitchen with PaperStone counters and stainless steel appliances. The basement is your true place of respite. It's a big open room with built in book shelves that you can use for almost anything.



The backyard features a patio perfect for a cozy fire pit. What is super cool about this property is that it backs up to a playground. If it takes you a minute to walk from your back door to the slide, you're going too slow. This is an incredible amenity that you can't find anywhere else.



To see this great home, please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com.



Lease terms:

*12 month minimum lease

*Resident responsible for utilities

*Pets considered on a case by case basis

*No smoking



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



(RLNE3542891)