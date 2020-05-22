903 ERIE AVENUE

Amenities

You have found your Way Home to this beautifully and lovingly updated First Floor apartment in the one-of-a-kind Takoma Park neighborhood. This lovely brick Colonial duplex is surrounded by the mature trees and painstakingly maintained homes and manicured landscaping the neighborhood is known for. Enter into your over-1,000 square feet First Floor apartment to polished hardwood floors and a spacious living area. The newly renovated kitchen is outfitted with brand new Stainless Steel Kenmore appliances and a dishwasher. The stylish cabinets are spacious and include top of the line soft-close features. The bathroom vanity, shower, and floor are all updated with new materials. Two spacious bedrooms adorn the apartment with ample closet space. Bonus room/den has built in bookcases and includes an in-unit washer and dryer. This apartments location, style, beauty and refinement do not compare to any other currently on the market or in the area. MINUTES from Washington Adventist University. MINUTES from University Blvd and New Hampshire Ave shopping and public transportation. Don~t let this one pass you by - apply today! Application fee is $40 for each person over 18; Electric is separately metered; water and gas bills are provided to tenant and split 50/50 with Unit 2.