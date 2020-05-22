All apartments in Silver Spring
903 ERIE AVENUE
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:23 AM

903 ERIE AVENUE

903 Erie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

903 Erie Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You have found your Way Home to this beautifully and lovingly updated First Floor apartment in the one-of-a-kind Takoma Park neighborhood. This lovely brick Colonial duplex is surrounded by the mature trees and painstakingly maintained homes and manicured landscaping the neighborhood is known for. Enter into your over-1,000 square feet First Floor apartment to polished hardwood floors and a spacious living area. The newly renovated kitchen is outfitted with brand new Stainless Steel Kenmore appliances and a dishwasher. The stylish cabinets are spacious and include top of the line soft-close features. The bathroom vanity, shower, and floor are all updated with new materials. Two spacious bedrooms adorn the apartment with ample closet space. Bonus room/den has built in bookcases and includes an in-unit washer and dryer. This apartments location, style, beauty and refinement do not compare to any other currently on the market or in the area. MINUTES from Washington Adventist University. MINUTES from University Blvd and New Hampshire Ave shopping and public transportation. Don~t let this one pass you by - apply today! Application fee is $40 for each person over 18; Electric is separately metered; water and gas bills are provided to tenant and split 50/50 with Unit 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 ERIE AVENUE have any available units?
903 ERIE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 903 ERIE AVENUE have?
Some of 903 ERIE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 ERIE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
903 ERIE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 ERIE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 903 ERIE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 903 ERIE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 903 ERIE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 903 ERIE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 903 ERIE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 ERIE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 903 ERIE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 903 ERIE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 903 ERIE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 903 ERIE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 ERIE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 903 ERIE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 903 ERIE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
