Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

902 Langley Drive

902 Langley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

902 Langley Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Colonial with Big Yard! - Welcome home to your cozy colonial in Silver Spring! Before we take you inside, the backyard is great for BBQing, throwing the ball around, or just sitting down to relax. Walk onto the side porch, through the front door and into your living room. From there, head into the separate dining room that can hold your family (at least the family members you like) for Thanksgiving Dinner. The spacious kitchen is great for cooking. Go on downstairs to the lower level. There, you'll enjoy your family room and next to it, laundry area and storage.

Let's go upstairs. You have three bedrooms. The third bedroom is a little small and would make a great office or nursery. And don't worry about have to go too far to use the bathroom; the full bath is located on the bedroom level.

How do you see this great house? EMAIL (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment.

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Pets considered on a case by case basis w/ additional security deposit
No smoking
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric
Renter's insurance required

(RLNE5026572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Langley Drive have any available units?
902 Langley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 902 Langley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
902 Langley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Langley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 902 Langley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 902 Langley Drive offer parking?
No, 902 Langley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 902 Langley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 902 Langley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Langley Drive have a pool?
No, 902 Langley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 902 Langley Drive have accessible units?
No, 902 Langley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Langley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 902 Langley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 902 Langley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 902 Langley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
