902 Langley Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Colonial with Big Yard! - Welcome home to your cozy colonial in Silver Spring! Before we take you inside, the backyard is great for BBQing, throwing the ball around, or just sitting down to relax. Walk onto the side porch, through the front door and into your living room. From there, head into the separate dining room that can hold your family (at least the family members you like) for Thanksgiving Dinner. The spacious kitchen is great for cooking. Go on downstairs to the lower level. There, you'll enjoy your family room and next to it, laundry area and storage.



Let's go upstairs. You have three bedrooms. The third bedroom is a little small and would make a great office or nursery. And don't worry about have to go too far to use the bathroom; the full bath is located on the bedroom level.



How do you see this great house? EMAIL (no phone calls please) Scott Goldberg at Scott@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment.



Lease terms:

12 month minimum lease

Pets considered on a case by case basis w/ additional security deposit

No smoking

Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

Renter's insurance required



