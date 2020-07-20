9 OLDHAM ROAD

Amenities

Lovely Cape Code Style house, full of light with updated kitchen, finished basement, and updated bathrooms. Three upstairs bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the house. An addition on the main level has a family room/bedroom which has a separate entrance. On a wooded lot with landscaped backyard with retaining walls and patio. Near public transportation via Ride On buses to downtown Silver Spring METRO. Easy access to Capitol Beltway 495. Walking distance to Sligo Creek Park with tennis courts, play ground, biking, hiking, and basket ball courts. Available 5/1/20.