Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

9 OLDHAM ROAD

9 Oldham Road · No Longer Available
Location

9 Oldham Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
tennis court
Lovely Cape Code Style house, full of light with updated kitchen, finished basement, and updated bathrooms. Three upstairs bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the house. An addition on the main level has a family room/bedroom which has a separate entrance. On a wooded lot with landscaped backyard with retaining walls and patio. Near public transportation via Ride On buses to downtown Silver Spring METRO. Easy access to Capitol Beltway 495. Walking distance to Sligo Creek Park with tennis courts, play ground, biking, hiking, and basket ball courts. Available 5/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 OLDHAM ROAD have any available units?
9 OLDHAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 9 OLDHAM ROAD have?
Some of 9 OLDHAM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 OLDHAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9 OLDHAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 OLDHAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9 OLDHAM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9 OLDHAM ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9 OLDHAM ROAD offers parking.
Does 9 OLDHAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 OLDHAM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 OLDHAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 9 OLDHAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9 OLDHAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9 OLDHAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9 OLDHAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 OLDHAM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 OLDHAM ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 OLDHAM ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
