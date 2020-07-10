8520 GEREN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Hidden Gem!! This charming, sun-filled home is tucked away in the sought after TOP of THE PARK community! Don't miss this lovely 2 bedroom home with gorgeous hardwood floors, new windows, new appliances, and a lovely enclosed patio. Patio is equipped with exhaust fan to cool the room. The King sized Master bedroom offers lots of closet space. The bright kitchen has a separate entrance, under cabinet lights and Elfa shelves/drawers. HOA takes care of lawn service and snow removal. Ample parking is available for guests. Close to Silver Spring and Takoma Metro stations. Ride On stops outside your door, groceries & restaurants are 3 blocks away, and downtown Silver Spring sits just beyond that. SATURDAY OPEN 2-4.