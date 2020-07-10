All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:45 AM

8520 GEREN ROAD

8520 Geren Road · No Longer Available
Location

8520 Geren Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hidden Gem!! This charming, sun-filled home is tucked away in the sought after TOP of THE PARK community! Don't miss this lovely 2 bedroom home with gorgeous hardwood floors, new windows, new appliances, and a lovely enclosed patio. Patio is equipped with exhaust fan to cool the room. The King sized Master bedroom offers lots of closet space. The bright kitchen has a separate entrance, under cabinet lights and Elfa shelves/drawers. HOA takes care of lawn service and snow removal. Ample parking is available for guests. Close to Silver Spring and Takoma Metro stations. Ride On stops outside your door, groceries & restaurants are 3 blocks away, and downtown Silver Spring sits just beyond that. SATURDAY OPEN 2-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 GEREN ROAD have any available units?
8520 GEREN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8520 GEREN ROAD have?
Some of 8520 GEREN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 GEREN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8520 GEREN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 GEREN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8520 GEREN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8520 GEREN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8520 GEREN ROAD offers parking.
Does 8520 GEREN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8520 GEREN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 GEREN ROAD have a pool?
No, 8520 GEREN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8520 GEREN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8520 GEREN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 GEREN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 GEREN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8520 GEREN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8520 GEREN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

