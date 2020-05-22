7903 Holstein St Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Independent Garden Apartment in Takoma Park - Property Id: 188286



Independent Garden Apartment, available mid-December



2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large open space kitchen and living room, 3 closets. ~900 sq feet.



Currently being renovated: new tenant will have brand new kitchen with dishwasher!



Plenty of sunlight, the apartment has many windows, with light coming in from various directions. New tile floor. Efficient radiator heating and mini split heating, cooling, and dehumidifier.



Access to yard and patio area. Apartment comes unfurnished (can be furnished if needed).



Available for rent starting mid-December for $1500. 1 year lease or longer.



NOTE: utilities are not included, they are shared proportionally with the rest of the house

No Pets Allowed



