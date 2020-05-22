All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

7903 Holstein St Unit B

7903 Holstein Street · No Longer Available
Location

7903 Holstein Street, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Independent Garden Apartment in Takoma Park - Property Id: 188286

Independent Garden Apartment, available mid-December

2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large open space kitchen and living room, 3 closets. ~900 sq feet.

Currently being renovated: new tenant will have brand new kitchen with dishwasher!

Plenty of sunlight, the apartment has many windows, with light coming in from various directions. New tile floor. Efficient radiator heating and mini split heating, cooling, and dehumidifier.

Access to yard and patio area. Apartment comes unfurnished (can be furnished if needed).

Available for rent starting mid-December for $1500. 1 year lease or longer.

NOTE: utilities are not included, they are shared proportionally with the rest of the house
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188286
Property Id 188286

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5390605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7903 Holstein St Unit B have any available units?
7903 Holstein St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 7903 Holstein St Unit B have?
Some of 7903 Holstein St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7903 Holstein St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
7903 Holstein St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7903 Holstein St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 7903 Holstein St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 7903 Holstein St Unit B offer parking?
No, 7903 Holstein St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 7903 Holstein St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7903 Holstein St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7903 Holstein St Unit B have a pool?
No, 7903 Holstein St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 7903 Holstein St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 7903 Holstein St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 7903 Holstein St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7903 Holstein St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 7903 Holstein St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 7903 Holstein St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.

