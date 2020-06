Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Charming Brick Home with loads of charm in Woodside. Features a Entry Sun Porch, Beautifully Refinished Hardwoods on main and upper levels, Freshly Painted, New Stainless Appliances and Granite in Kitchen. Two upper bedrooms and Two Full Baths. It features slate patio, fenced yard and beautiful landscaped w/ plants & specimen trees. Blocks to Metro & Driveway for two cars. Walk score 75, Transit score 84, Bike Score 70 - Convenience at its best!