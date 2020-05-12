All apartments in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
1325 Dale Drive
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:07 AM

1325 Dale Drive

1325 Dale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1325 Dale Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Surrounded by meticulous landscaped grounds, this enchanting stone Cape Cod is beautifully sited on nearly 1/4 acre lot in the sought after Woodside community. This exceptional home encompasses a custom walkout kitchen with granite counters, premium stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and a private, screened-in porch; an elegant formal dining room with built-in china cabinets; spacious living room; potential office space; gleaming hardwood floors throughout and gorgeous stone fireplace with mantle. The sun-bathed floor plan boasts luxurious custom baths and a grand master suite featuring double vanities, bathtub, and ceramic tiles. The lower level offers a large, finished walkout basement, rec room, The backyard offers residents a private oasis with serene woodlands, stone patio. With so many features, whats not to love? No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $3,350/month rent. $3,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sirlen Arriaza at 317-640-0555 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Dale Drive have any available units?
1325 Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1325 Dale Drive have?
Some of 1325 Dale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Dale Drive offers parking.
Does 1325 Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 Dale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Dale Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1325 Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1325 Dale Drive has units with air conditioning.

