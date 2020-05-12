1325 Dale Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Surrounded by meticulous landscaped grounds, this enchanting stone Cape Cod is beautifully sited on nearly 1/4 acre lot in the sought after Woodside community. This exceptional home encompasses a custom walkout kitchen with granite counters, premium stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floors and a private, screened-in porch; an elegant formal dining room with built-in china cabinets; spacious living room; potential office space; gleaming hardwood floors throughout and gorgeous stone fireplace with mantle. The sun-bathed floor plan boasts luxurious custom baths and a grand master suite featuring double vanities, bathtub, and ceramic tiles. The lower level offers a large, finished walkout basement, rec room, The backyard offers residents a private oasis with serene woodlands, stone patio. With so many features, whats not to love? No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 1st 2020. $3,350/month rent. $3,350 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sirlen Arriaza at 317-640-0555 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.