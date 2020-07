Amenities

Silverton Condominium on the Red Line Metro @ Silver Spring - WONDERFUL LOCATION FOR THOSE WHO WANT THE CONVENIENCE OF THE METRO AND SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS ALL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE!!!



THIS 2BR 2 BA UNIT HAS THE BEDROOMS SPLIT WITH ONE ON EACH SIDE AND THE LIVING AREA AND KITCHEN IN THE MIDDLE.



WOOD FLOORS ARE A NICE FEATURE IN THE LIVING AREA AND KITCHEN IS OPEN TO THE LIVING AREA WITH AN ISLAND!!!



KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND IS EQUIPPED WITH A BUILT IN MICROWAVE!!!



SILVERTON OFFERS WONDERFUL AMENITIES AND THIS UNIT COMES WITH 2 GARAGE PARKING SPACES!!!



PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE THE FIRST WEEK OF JULY AND IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED!!!



