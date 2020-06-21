All apartments in Severn
7622 Elmcrest Rd

7622 Elmcrest Road · (240) 224-8220
Location

7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7622 Elmcrest Rd · Avail. Jul 17

$2,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2930 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Separate dining area that leads into the kitchen. This stunning kitchen features a breakfast bar, separate eat-in kitchen area, gas range, double ovens, updated appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space. The living room has a decorative fireplace, bay window w/ great views of the outdoors. Enjoy immediate access to the deck, which is great for relaxing. Upstairs the master bedroom has plenty of space in the walk-in closet and on suite bath. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath on the third floor. Finished 4th floor loft that can be used as an office, play room, additional living room…whatever you desire. There is also added living space in the lower level’s additional bedroom! This home is less than a mile from Fort Meade’s and very close to plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment at Arundel Mills Mall area. Sitting off the Baltimore/Washington Parkway, this home is well positioned w/ easy access to two Maryland Marc stations, Highway 32, and Maryland 100.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Abby at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (443) 904-5247 or email AScott@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5844484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

