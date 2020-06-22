All apartments in Severn
Location

7206 Dorchester Woods Lane, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $2600 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome in Hanover, MD - Property Id: 297656

Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome showcases 3 full levels of living space with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops, and Stainless-steel appliances. This home also comes with high ceilings, recessed lighting, Kitchen offers 42" cabinets and a large center island with additional dining table space.
This home also comes with a huge Master Bedroom with 2 huge walk-in closets, oversize roman shower along with double vanity. It comes with walkout Lower level family room & den/study w/French doors. The home backs to trees also gives you a large composite deck to enjoy the view.
Two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the home with ample visitor parking throughout the neighborhood. Located conveniently between Baltimore and Washington, DC with tons of convenient nearby amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297656
Property Id 297656

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane have any available units?
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane have?
Some of 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7206 Dorchester Woods Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane does offer parking.
Does 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane have a pool?
No, 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane have accessible units?
No, 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7206 Dorchester Woods Lane has units with dishwashers.
