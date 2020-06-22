7206 Dorchester Woods Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome in Hanover, MD - Property Id: 297656



Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome showcases 3 full levels of living space with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops, and Stainless-steel appliances. This home also comes with high ceilings, recessed lighting, Kitchen offers 42" cabinets and a large center island with additional dining table space.

This home also comes with a huge Master Bedroom with 2 huge walk-in closets, oversize roman shower along with double vanity. It comes with walkout Lower level family room & den/study w/French doors. The home backs to trees also gives you a large composite deck to enjoy the view.

Two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the home with ample visitor parking throughout the neighborhood. Located conveniently between Baltimore and Washington, DC with tons of convenient nearby amenities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297656

Property Id 297656



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847119)