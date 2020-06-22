7206 Dorchester Woods Lane

Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome in Hanover, MD - Property Id: 297656
Gorgeous 3-bedroom townhome showcases 3 full levels of living space with hardwood floors throughout the main level, granite countertops, and Stainless-steel appliances. This home also comes with high ceilings, recessed lighting, Kitchen offers 42" cabinets and a large center island with additional dining table space.
This home also comes with a huge Master Bedroom with 2 huge walk-in closets, oversize roman shower along with double vanity. It comes with walkout Lower level family room & den/study w/French doors. The home backs to trees also gives you a large composite deck to enjoy the view.
Two reserved parking spaces directly in front of the home with ample visitor parking throughout the neighborhood. Located conveniently between Baltimore and Washington, DC with tons of convenient nearby amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297656
Property Id 297656
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5847119)