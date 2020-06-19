All apartments in Severn
2504 Cherry Tree Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

2504 Cherry Tree Road

2504 Cherry Tree Road · (408) 499-3438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit Arundel Perserve · Avail. Aug 1

$2,900

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, microwave, 2 built-in ovens, island bar, family room, formal sitting room, and dining room. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,900/month rent. $300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mike Lyons at 408-499-3438 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Cherry Tree Road have any available units?
2504 Cherry Tree Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Cherry Tree Road have?
Some of 2504 Cherry Tree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Cherry Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Cherry Tree Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Cherry Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Cherry Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Cherry Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Cherry Tree Road does offer parking.
Does 2504 Cherry Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Cherry Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Cherry Tree Road have a pool?
Yes, 2504 Cherry Tree Road has a pool.
Does 2504 Cherry Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 2504 Cherry Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Cherry Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Cherry Tree Road has units with dishwashers.
