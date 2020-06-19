2504 Cherry Tree Road

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, microwave, 2 built-in ovens, island bar, family room, formal sitting room, and dining room. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,900/month rent. $300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mike Lyons at 408-499-3438 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.