1706 MACO DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system fire pit parking playground garage

Beautiful brick front Colonial, hardwood floors, 2-story foyer, adjoining formals and open eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash, crisp white cabinetry, center island, & more! Sun-bathed family room w/ a cozy gas fireplace. Formal living and dinning room with wainscoting. Separate office space. Upstairs, the master host 2 walk-ins, lux BA w/ jetted soaking tub, separate shower. Plus lower level rec rm & full BA. 24 solar panels installed. Smart home with Nest thermostat, distributed temperature sensors, smoke detectors, and doorbell. External cameras, internal lights, ceiling fans, garage door, alarm system, and thermostat all controllable by cellphone apps. Extra ceiling storage space and cabinets installed in garage. Fully vinyl fenced. Backyard consists of playground, sand pit, gazebo, fire pit patios, and retractable awning. Prof landscaped. Close to Ft Meade, BWI, Arundel Mills, and Baltimore City. Agent owned. Must see! Showing by appointment from 1-6 pm, Friday - Sunday only.