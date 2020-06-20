All apartments in Severn
1706 MACO DR
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:24 AM

1706 MACO DR

1706 Maco Drive · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1706 Maco Drive, Severn, MD 21076

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful brick front Colonial, hardwood floors, 2-story foyer, adjoining formals and open eat-in kitchen w/ granite counters, backsplash, crisp white cabinetry, center island, & more! Sun-bathed family room w/ a cozy gas fireplace. Formal living and dinning room with wainscoting. Separate office space. Upstairs, the master host 2 walk-ins, lux BA w/ jetted soaking tub, separate shower. Plus lower level rec rm & full BA. 24 solar panels installed. Smart home with Nest thermostat, distributed temperature sensors, smoke detectors, and doorbell. External cameras, internal lights, ceiling fans, garage door, alarm system, and thermostat all controllable by cellphone apps. Extra ceiling storage space and cabinets installed in garage. Fully vinyl fenced. Backyard consists of playground, sand pit, gazebo, fire pit patios, and retractable awning. Prof landscaped. Close to Ft Meade, BWI, Arundel Mills, and Baltimore City. Agent owned. Must see! Showing by appointment from 1-6 pm, Friday - Sunday only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 MACO DR have any available units?
1706 MACO DR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Severn, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Severn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 MACO DR have?
Some of 1706 MACO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 MACO DR currently offering any rent specials?
1706 MACO DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 MACO DR pet-friendly?
No, 1706 MACO DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Severn.
Does 1706 MACO DR offer parking?
Yes, 1706 MACO DR does offer parking.
Does 1706 MACO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 MACO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 MACO DR have a pool?
No, 1706 MACO DR does not have a pool.
Does 1706 MACO DR have accessible units?
No, 1706 MACO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 MACO DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 MACO DR has units with dishwashers.
