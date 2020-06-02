Stories at Congressional Plaza

Lease Length: 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 months, 12+ Months, 3-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $24 per applicant
Deposit: $150 Security Deposit due at time of application
Additional: Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum per apartment
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breed List:Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernards, Great Danes, AkitasTerriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog. Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: complimentary of of the community. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Varying sizes range from $50-$100
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.