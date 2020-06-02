All apartments in Rockville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Stories at Congressional Plaza

1620 E Jefferson St · (240) 205-7671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1620 E Jefferson St, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit PL11 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Unit C316 · Avail. Oct 17

$1,811

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit C206 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,821

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S301 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,441

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stories at Congressional Plaza.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
media room
valet service
elevator
garage
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Vibrant. Modern. Convenient. The Stories at Congressional Plaza is a boutique apartment community in Rockville, MD, just minutes from Bethesda and DC. The upscale amenities and stylish interiors, not to mention contemporary floor plans, all reflect the next wave in urban living. Located at Congressional Plaza, everything you want is practically at your door - an array of shopping and dining options and easy access to the Twinbrook Metro Station. Smart design features, a walkable location, and impeccable service truly define what it means to live well at The Stories at Congressional Plaza. So stop looking and lease your new home today...because where you live speaks volumes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 Months, 6 Months, 9 Months, 12 months, 12+ Months, 3-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $24 per applicant
Deposit: $150 Security Deposit due at time of application
Additional: Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum per apartment
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breed List:Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Presa Canario, German Shepherds, Huskies, Malamutes, Dobermans, Chowchows, St. Bernards, Great Danes, AkitasTerriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog. Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Parking Details: Attached garage: complimentary of of the community. Other. Please call our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Varying sizes range from $50-$100
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stories at Congressional Plaza have any available units?
Stories at Congressional Plaza has 6 units available starting at $1,781 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stories at Congressional Plaza have?
Some of Stories at Congressional Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stories at Congressional Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Stories at Congressional Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stories at Congressional Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Stories at Congressional Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Stories at Congressional Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Stories at Congressional Plaza offers parking.
Does Stories at Congressional Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stories at Congressional Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stories at Congressional Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Stories at Congressional Plaza has a pool.
Does Stories at Congressional Plaza have accessible units?
No, Stories at Congressional Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Stories at Congressional Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stories at Congressional Plaza has units with dishwashers.
Does Stories at Congressional Plaza have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stories at Congressional Plaza has units with air conditioning.
