Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access media room valet service elevator garage package receiving

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Vibrant. Modern. Convenient. The Stories at Congressional Plaza is a boutique apartment community in Rockville, MD, just minutes from Bethesda and DC. The upscale amenities and stylish interiors, not to mention contemporary floor plans, all reflect the next wave in urban living. Located at Congressional Plaza, everything you want is practically at your door - an array of shopping and dining options and easy access to the Twinbrook Metro Station. Smart design features, a walkable location, and impeccable service truly define what it means to live well at The Stories at Congressional Plaza. So stop looking and lease your new home today...because where you live speaks volumes.