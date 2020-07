Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance community garden dog park e-payments hot tub playground

Picture yourself living a 37-acre private retreat, a place where scenic pathways are lined by flowering gardens and picnic areas shaded by tall oaks. Where a charming hilltop community lodge looks out over an Olympic sized pool and broad sundeck. Where there are plenty places to play and open activity fields offer endless recreational opportunity. Now imagine living here in a striking, amenity-filled garden or mid-rise building apartment home. And imagine it all with Rock Creek Park as your balcony view. Welcome to Halpine View Apartments, a naturally beautiful community in the heart of Rockville. Conveniently located, Twinbrook Metro is just three blocks from your door. And while the setting feels far away you're really no more than a bike ride from Congressional Plaza. The perfect Rockville address. A picture-perfect community. Welcome home to Halpine View Apartments.