Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY

719 Rolling Field Way · No Longer Available
Location

719 Rolling Field Way, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Sun-filled renovated brick front town home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths/2 half baths, including a finished walkout basement. Hardwood floors, recessed lights, gas fireplace, 9' ceilings, fresh paint and all new upgraded appliances, cabinets and Quartz counter tops in this chef's kitchen. All the baths are all fully renovated too with a must-see luxurious master bath. Private fenced yard with a flagstone patio. Enjoy the new painted deck and BBQ or your patio below. Ideally located in a quiet street in King Farm within steps to shopping/dining and a few blocks to the community center and pool/parks/courts. Community amenities include pool, plenty of green space with parks and fields, tennis courts, and organized events. You can walk or take shuttle to Shady Grove Metro. I270 and the ICC are close by too. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY have any available units?
719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY have?
Some of 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY offers parking.
Does 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY has a pool.
Does 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY have accessible units?
No, 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 ROLLING FIELDS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

