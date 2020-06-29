700 BURGUNDY DRIVE

Amenities

Renovated 3 BR home approx 1/2 mile to Rockville metro station. Hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning, & long concrete driveway for parking. Large and level rear fenced yard!Upgraded sunny & bright kitchen w/stainless steel appliances,loads of wood cabinets and granite counters! Spacious full bathroom with bathtub, shower & roomy vanity. King-sized master bedroom! Roomy closets in all bedrooms!Solar panels for low electric bills! Washer & dryer in home!Pets allowed on case by case basis and at add'l monthly rent of $20.House can also be provided furnished in its current condition for an additional $70/month or home can be provided unfurnished.Tenant to pay all utilities.Available for rent now!