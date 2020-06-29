All apartments in Rockville
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

700 BURGUNDY DRIVE

700 Burgundy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

700 Burgundy Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Renovated 3 BR home approx 1/2 mile to Rockville metro station. Hardwood floors throughout, central air conditioning, & long concrete driveway for parking. Large and level rear fenced yard!Upgraded sunny & bright kitchen w/stainless steel appliances,loads of wood cabinets and granite counters! Spacious full bathroom with bathtub, shower & roomy vanity. King-sized master bedroom! Roomy closets in all bedrooms!Solar panels for low electric bills! Washer & dryer in home!Pets allowed on case by case basis and at add'l monthly rent of $20.House can also be provided furnished in its current condition for an additional $70/month or home can be provided unfurnished.Tenant to pay all utilities.Available for rent now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE have any available units?
700 BURGUNDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE have?
Some of 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
700 BURGUNDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 BURGUNDY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
