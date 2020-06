Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming house walking distance to everything: P.O., CVS, grocery, shopping, library, METRO. Good credit and non-smokers a must. Pet considered with $500 deposit. MILITARY DISCOUNT for first year. Clean, freshly painted, new carpet, updated and well maintained. Master BR has bay window overlooking landscaped yard. Feels like home! Hurry. Usually rents to first person in.