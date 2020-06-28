536 MONET DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

RENOVATED in 2017 with gorgeous new kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, wall removed to open up the space, new SS appliances, new laminate hardwood on main, new carpet throughout, new DECK, updated baths, 2 lower fin lvls, Oversized Mst BR with walk-in closet and additional closet. !!! Fabulous community w/ comm pool and parks less than 1 block from house. ****** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.