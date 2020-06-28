All apartments in Rockville
536 MONET DRIVE
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

536 MONET DRIVE

536 Monet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

536 Monet Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
RENOVATED in 2017 with gorgeous new kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, wall removed to open up the space, new SS appliances, new laminate hardwood on main, new carpet throughout, new DECK, updated baths, 2 lower fin lvls, Oversized Mst BR with walk-in closet and additional closet. !!! Fabulous community w/ comm pool and parks less than 1 block from house. ****** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 MONET DRIVE have any available units?
536 MONET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 536 MONET DRIVE have?
Some of 536 MONET DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 MONET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
536 MONET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 MONET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 536 MONET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 536 MONET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 536 MONET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 536 MONET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 MONET DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 MONET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 536 MONET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 536 MONET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 536 MONET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 536 MONET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 MONET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 536 MONET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 MONET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

