Last updated March 17 2019 at 1:36 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
517 LONGWOOD DR
517 Longwood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated, 3BR. New kitchen, bath, windows, doors, paint, refinished floors. Available immediately. 1/2 mile to METRO, Rockville Town Center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 LONGWOOD DR have any available units?
517 LONGWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rockville, MD
.
Is 517 LONGWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
517 LONGWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 LONGWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 517 LONGWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rockville
.
Does 517 LONGWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 517 LONGWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 517 LONGWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 LONGWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 LONGWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 517 LONGWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 517 LONGWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 517 LONGWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 517 LONGWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 LONGWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 LONGWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 LONGWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
