All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 313 CROYDON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
313 CROYDON AVENUE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 1:34 PM

313 CROYDON AVENUE

313 Croydon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

313 Croydon Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
media room
This lovely updated 3BR 2.5BA home with 2 car attached garage sits just moments from downtown Rockville. The main level features an updated kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, separate dining room & living room with hardwood flooring, half bath and a cozy sun room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including a huge master suite with custom shower area, double sinks, separate soaking tub and large walk in closet. Enjoy the HUGE upper level Trek sun deck, great area for entertaining. Moments to the downtown Rockville METRO station, shopping, movie theatre, great dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 CROYDON AVENUE have any available units?
313 CROYDON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 313 CROYDON AVENUE have?
Some of 313 CROYDON AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 CROYDON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
313 CROYDON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 CROYDON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 313 CROYDON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 313 CROYDON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 313 CROYDON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 313 CROYDON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 CROYDON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 CROYDON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 313 CROYDON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 313 CROYDON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 313 CROYDON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 313 CROYDON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 CROYDON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 CROYDON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 CROYDON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl
Rockville, MD 20852
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pools
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University