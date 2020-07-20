313 CROYDON AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage media room

This lovely updated 3BR 2.5BA home with 2 car attached garage sits just moments from downtown Rockville. The main level features an updated kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, separate dining room & living room with hardwood flooring, half bath and a cozy sun room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including a huge master suite with custom shower area, double sinks, separate soaking tub and large walk in closet. Enjoy the HUGE upper level Trek sun deck, great area for entertaining. Moments to the downtown Rockville METRO station, shopping, movie theatre, great dining and more.