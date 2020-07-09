Amenities

3 Rollins Ct. Available 07/01/20 Montrose Charmer - Beautiful Home on a Cul-De-Sac - Sunroom - Open and Beautiful Floor Plan - Beautiful four level split home in sought after Montrose neighborhood, Rockville on a Cul-De-Sac. Enjoy great features... Heated/cooled sunroom of of the country eat-in kitchen with walkout to the patio & backyard. Hardwood and Pergo floors on main, upper and lower level, finished basement and large storage room .Great location in Rockville, a few blocks from shopping and entertainment centers, like the amazing Pike&Rose , Twinbrook Metro, Bethesda North Marriott and Conference center, Shriver Aquatic Center and much more. Near Congressional Club and Rollins play grounds and sport courts. Welcome home! Owner reserves 4th room as storage.



