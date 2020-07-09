All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 3 Rollins Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
3 Rollins Ct.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

3 Rollins Ct.

3 Rollins Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3 Rollins Court, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
3 Rollins Ct. Available 07/01/20 Montrose Charmer - Beautiful Home on a Cul-De-Sac - Sunroom - Open and Beautiful Floor Plan - Beautiful four level split home in sought after Montrose neighborhood, Rockville on a Cul-De-Sac. Enjoy great features... Heated/cooled sunroom of of the country eat-in kitchen with walkout to the patio & backyard. Hardwood and Pergo floors on main, upper and lower level, finished basement and large storage room .Great location in Rockville, a few blocks from shopping and entertainment centers, like the amazing Pike&Rose , Twinbrook Metro, Bethesda North Marriott and Conference center, Shriver Aquatic Center and much more. Near Congressional Club and Rollins play grounds and sport courts. Welcome home! Owner reserves 4th room as storage.

(RLNE5780870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Rollins Ct. have any available units?
3 Rollins Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 3 Rollins Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
3 Rollins Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Rollins Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 3 Rollins Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 3 Rollins Ct. offer parking?
No, 3 Rollins Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 3 Rollins Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 Rollins Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Rollins Ct. have a pool?
No, 3 Rollins Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 3 Rollins Ct. have accessible units?
No, 3 Rollins Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Rollins Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Rollins Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Rollins Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Rollins Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
Residences at Congressional Village
198 Halpine Rd
Rockville, MD 20852
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
The Alaire
1101 Higgins Pl
Rockville, MD 20852
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Stories at Congressional Plaza
1620 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University