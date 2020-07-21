213 Hardy Place, Rockville, MD 20852 Central Rockville
First time the owners are renting out this rambler with walkout basement. Excellent condition with gorgeous kitchen and beautiful hardwood flooring. Recessed lights throughout and fresh paint. Large fenced backyard and long driveway. Close to 355 and shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 HARDY PLACE have any available units?
213 HARDY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 213 HARDY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
213 HARDY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.