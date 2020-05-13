1134 REGAL OAK DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Vacant & Available Immediate. Spacious Three Level Townhouse in sought after Tower Oaks subdivision. freshly painted in most areas. Features Hardwood Floors on Open floor plan Main Level Living Room- Dining Room- Family Room with 9' Ceiling. Fireplace in Family Room. Gourmet Island Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Breakfast Area, Pantry. Spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, Fan, spacious Walk in Closet with shelving. Master Bath with Tub, Shower & 2 Vanity sinks. Upper Level Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, New carpet. Basement Recreation room/Den. Spacious 2 Car Garage with storage area. Electric Car Charging Outlet in Garage. Backyard Trex Deck with Step down to Patio, Backs to Trees. Close to I-270 , 355, Wootton Pkwy, Dogwood Park, Carl Henn Millenium Trail, Shops,Restaurants. Pets allowed with restrictions & Pet Deposit