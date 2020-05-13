All apartments in Rockville
1134 REGAL OAK DR
1134 REGAL OAK DR

1134 Regal Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Regal Oak Drive, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Vacant & Available Immediate. Spacious Three Level Townhouse in sought after Tower Oaks subdivision. freshly painted in most areas. Features Hardwood Floors on Open floor plan Main Level Living Room- Dining Room- Family Room with 9' Ceiling. Fireplace in Family Room. Gourmet Island Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Breakfast Area, Pantry. Spacious Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, Fan, spacious Walk in Closet with shelving. Master Bath with Tub, Shower & 2 Vanity sinks. Upper Level Bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, New carpet. Basement Recreation room/Den. Spacious 2 Car Garage with storage area. Electric Car Charging Outlet in Garage. Backyard Trex Deck with Step down to Patio, Backs to Trees. Close to I-270 , 355, Wootton Pkwy, Dogwood Park, Carl Henn Millenium Trail, Shops,Restaurants. Pets allowed with restrictions & Pet Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 REGAL OAK DR have any available units?
1134 REGAL OAK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1134 REGAL OAK DR have?
Some of 1134 REGAL OAK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 REGAL OAK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1134 REGAL OAK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 REGAL OAK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 REGAL OAK DR is pet friendly.
Does 1134 REGAL OAK DR offer parking?
Yes, 1134 REGAL OAK DR offers parking.
Does 1134 REGAL OAK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1134 REGAL OAK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 REGAL OAK DR have a pool?
No, 1134 REGAL OAK DR does not have a pool.
Does 1134 REGAL OAK DR have accessible units?
No, 1134 REGAL OAK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 REGAL OAK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 REGAL OAK DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 REGAL OAK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 REGAL OAK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

