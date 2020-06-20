102 EVANS ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful and large cape cod in the heart of or old town Rockville. Walking distance from Town square, movie theater, metro, and commuter rail, diverse dining, and art center. Great family room, remodeled kitchen, spacious living room, additional recreational space in basement with brand new flooring, fenced in backyard with a great patio and deck, perfect for a summer cookout. This is a spacious home near everything you need for a car-free lifestyle, or if you drive, near all major routes to DC or to the mountains. Available immediately.