Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 PM

102 EVANS ST

102 Evans Street · (866) 677-6937
Location

102 Evans Street, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful and large cape cod in the heart of or old town Rockville. Walking distance from Town square, movie theater, metro, and commuter rail, diverse dining, and art center. Great family room, remodeled kitchen, spacious living room, additional recreational space in basement with brand new flooring, fenced in backyard with a great patio and deck, perfect for a summer cookout. This is a spacious home near everything you need for a car-free lifestyle, or if you drive, near all major routes to DC or to the mountains. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 EVANS ST have any available units?
102 EVANS ST has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 EVANS ST have?
Some of 102 EVANS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 EVANS ST currently offering any rent specials?
102 EVANS ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 EVANS ST pet-friendly?
No, 102 EVANS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 102 EVANS ST offer parking?
Yes, 102 EVANS ST does offer parking.
Does 102 EVANS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 EVANS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 EVANS ST have a pool?
No, 102 EVANS ST does not have a pool.
Does 102 EVANS ST have accessible units?
No, 102 EVANS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 102 EVANS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 EVANS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 EVANS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 EVANS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
