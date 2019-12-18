1004 LEWIS AVENUE

Amenities

Welcome Home! Newly renovated Cape Cod; Less than a mile from Rockville Metro Station & Rockville City Center; Features an 18~ by 18~ Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Countertops; Gas Convection Oven, Kitchen Island w/built-in Wine Fridge & Microwave; Solid bamboo flooring; French Doors; Fully fenced Backyard w/Brick Pizza Oven & 3 outdoor seating areas, and Off Street Parking. Home staged/furnished for picture only. Don't miss out on this one! A MUST SEE!! Schedule your showing today!