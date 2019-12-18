All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 1004 LEWIS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
1004 LEWIS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1004 LEWIS AVENUE

1004 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
East Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1004 Lewis Avenue, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome Home! Newly renovated Cape Cod; Less than a mile from Rockville Metro Station & Rockville City Center; Features an 18~ by 18~ Gourmet Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Countertops; Gas Convection Oven, Kitchen Island w/built-in Wine Fridge & Microwave; Solid bamboo flooring; French Doors; Fully fenced Backyard w/Brick Pizza Oven & 3 outdoor seating areas, and Off Street Parking. Home staged/furnished for picture only. Don't miss out on this one! A MUST SEE!! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 LEWIS AVENUE have any available units?
1004 LEWIS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1004 LEWIS AVENUE have?
Some of 1004 LEWIS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 LEWIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 LEWIS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 LEWIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1004 LEWIS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1004 LEWIS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1004 LEWIS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1004 LEWIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1004 LEWIS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 LEWIS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1004 LEWIS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1004 LEWIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1004 LEWIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 LEWIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 LEWIS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 LEWIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 LEWIS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Flats at Shady Grove
1380 Piccard Dr
Rockville, MD 20850
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way
Rockville, MD 20850
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University