Rockville, MD
1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD

1002 Elmcroft Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Elmcroft Boulevard, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
refrigerator
BIG PRICE IMPROVEMENT VERY LARGE Gorgeous top floor possible 3 bed LOFT/includes 3RD FULL BATH. SECURE~- ELEVATOR building w/ private GARAGE & storage.~ FANTASTIC LOCATION. SUN FILLED rarely available CORNER CONDO for rent! This almost 2000 sf home is filled with high end upgrades. Walk to metro & shopping no pets no smoking.; UNIT 403 AVAILABLE NOW. GO TO: https://listing2leasing.com/tenant-application-form.php?dealId=61424519

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have any available units?
1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 ELMCROFT BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
