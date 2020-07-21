All apartments in Riverside
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM

1402 TARRAGON COURT

1402 Tarragon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Tarragon Court, Riverside, MD 21017
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MUST HAVE EXCELLENT CREDIT- $1,2953 year lease, $1,350 2 year, $1,395 one year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 TARRAGON COURT have any available units?
1402 TARRAGON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MD.
Is 1402 TARRAGON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1402 TARRAGON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 TARRAGON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1402 TARRAGON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverside.
Does 1402 TARRAGON COURT offer parking?
No, 1402 TARRAGON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1402 TARRAGON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 TARRAGON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 TARRAGON COURT have a pool?
No, 1402 TARRAGON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1402 TARRAGON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1402 TARRAGON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 TARRAGON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 TARRAGON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 TARRAGON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1402 TARRAGON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
