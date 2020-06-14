Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:35 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Riverside, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4214 GOODSON COURT
4214 Goodson Court, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1578 sqft
2 bedroom 2 half bath townhome! Hardwood floors in the living Room.Large Kitchen with table space and skylights. Pantry. Sliders lead to the deck. Home backs to trees, very private location. Master bedroom with full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Aberdeen
36 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Foxborough Farms
1 Unit Available
1418 VALBROOK CT N
1418 Valbrook Court North, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Large Townhome (24'x40') (2,901 sq ft) w/2 Assigned Parking Space and Fenced Backyard . Updated Large Kitchen w/42" Oak Cabinet, Window over Double Sink, Large Island/Breakfast Bar, Kitchen Table Space & Sliders to Backyard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2202 CEDAR KNOLL COURT
2202 Cedar Knoll Court, Harford County, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,995
6363 sqft
Prepare to be amazed when you walk into this exceptional stone front colonial estate. This one-of-a-kind beauty is overflowing with dramatic curb appeal.

1 of 6

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Riverside

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1960 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2013 Lori Lane
2013 Lori Ln, Havre de Grace, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2000 sqft
2013 Lori Lane Available 08/22/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Havre de Grace, MD - 3 Bed 2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1267 Colonnade Drive
1267 Colonnade Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2500 sqft
1267 Colonnade Drive Available 08/07/20 Elegant 3BR/3.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
210 TRAILS WAY
210 Trails Way, Joppatowne, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3314 sqft
Spacious 3-4 bedroom Villa, age restricted community of 55 or better, 2 story foyer, featuring hardwood floors, granite counter tops, up graded appliances, first floor laundry and master suite with seat in shower, walk in closets, deck off living

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1733 CHESTERFIELD SQUARE
1733 Chesterfield Square, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1800 sqft
3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half bathrooms. Wood floors in the Living Room. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, extra cabinets and pantry. Master bedroom has a full bath and a walk in closet.

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Country Club Park
1 Unit Available
1501 MARBORO COURT
1501 Marboro Court, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2797 sqft
THIS PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN AS A VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY UNTIL JUNE 27TH, 2020 HOUSE WILL BE VACATE AS FOR THIS DATE . CHARMING SPACIOUS COLONIAL NESTLED IN AT THE END OF A WOODED CUL DE SAC.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Central Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
528 CAMILLA STREET
528 Camilla Street, Havre de Grace, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2326 sqft
MUST SEE 4 BED, 2.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2024 CHURCHVILLE ROAD
2024 Churchville Road, Bel Air North, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1900 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR A SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN BEL AIR!! THIS IS A MUST SEE!!! .... FARM HOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 FULL BATHS SITUATED ON CORNER LOT WITH 1.69 ACRES.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Bel Air
1 Unit Available
43 E GORDON STREET
43 East Gordon Street, Bel Air, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1990 sqft
New construction townhomes for lease in downtown Bel Air. Total of 12 townhomes that will be 4 bedroom 3.5 bathrooms with open floor plans with 2 car carport. Lots of natural light.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Bulle Rock
1 Unit Available
203 SECRETARIAT DRIVE
203 Secretariat Drive, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1585 sqft
Enjoy Fabulous Lifestyle at The Residence at Bulle Rock Community. Enjoy the use of pools,steam rm,& Amenities Galore. Rent includes Condo/HOA Fee paid by landlord, Water & Trash. Beautiful M/suite w/sitting rm & walk-in closet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Riverside, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Riverside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

