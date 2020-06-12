/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:33 PM
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverside, MD
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 Bartley Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT
4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Riverside
5 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1428 WELLSPRING DRIVE
1428 Wellspring Drive, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1780 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhouse with 1 car garage available immediately! Huge kitchen with granite counter tops, loads of cabinet space, hardwood floors and a powder room off dining area.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1146 SPLASHING BROOK DRIVE
1146 Splashing Brook Drive, Harford County, MD
Property is getting Fresh Paint, New Carpet, and New floors. Updated pics coming next week! Available July 1st! Gorgeous end of group townhome that backs to woods in popular Harford Town community.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2303 Beaver Dam Road
2303 Beaver Dam Road, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1595 sqft
ABINGDON - WINTER'S RUN - 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Winter's Run Great location close to shopping / I95 / APG and more !! Finished basement. Fenced back yard. For showings contact Debbie at 410-836-8689 X 1 To apply, visit us at www.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Perryman
1 Unit Available
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment in Perryman - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment attached to the Perryman Store in Aberdeen. Newly renovated. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
6208 Baker Cir #B - 1
6208 Baker Cir, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6208 Baker Cir #B - 1 in Edgewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3440 WINTER MOSS COURT
3440 Winter Moss Court, Bel Air South, MD
This Stunning 4 bedroom Townhome is filled w/ natural beauty from top to bottom! Brand new WIDE PLANK flooring, stylish GRANITE counters, S\S APPLIANCES, fireplace, & gorgeous tile work! Lawn Care & Trash Removal Included. No pets.
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2910 INDIANSUMMER CT
2910 Indiansummer Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHESAPEAKE MODEL IS LOADED. 3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT, 9FT CEILINGS, 3 FULL BATHS, BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH & REAR DECK! WALK-OUT BSMT W/FULL BATH.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2718 BECKON DRIVE
2718 Beckon Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1568 sqft
Vouchers consideredBeautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the West Shore neighborhood of Edgewood boasts new carpet and paint and an eat-in kitchen (Dining set included) The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Foxborough Farms
1 Unit Available
1418 VALBROOK CT N
1418 Valbrook Court North, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Large Townhome (24'x40') (2,901 sq ft) w/2 Assigned Parking Space and Fenced Backyard . Updated Large Kitchen w/42" Oak Cabinet, Window over Double Sink, Large Island/Breakfast Bar, Kitchen Table Space & Sliders to Backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
313 FULLERTON PLACE
313 Fullerton Place, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2016 sqft
*FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bdrms. 2.5 baths. HARDWOOD floors. Updated kitchen w GRANITE counters, ceramic tile floor and wall to DR open for open feel.
Similar Pages
Riverside Apartments with BalconyRiverside Apartments with GymRiverside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverside Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDNorth East, MDThorndale, PAGambrills, MDPerryman, MD