/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Riverside, MD
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Riverside
16 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1079 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 24
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4214 GOODSON COURT
4214 Goodson Court, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1578 sqft
2 bedroom 2 half bath townhome! Hardwood floors in the living Room.Large Kitchen with table space and skylights. Pantry. Sliders lead to the deck. Home backs to trees, very private location. Master bedroom with full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Riverside
7 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
817 Hilltop Avenue Ext. Unit A
817 Hilltop Ave Ext, Harford County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Beautiful 1 or 2 Bedroom, 1 Full bath ground floor apartment in Abingdon, MD - This spacious property offers a large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, extra large living room, large bedroom, hardwood floors and new paint throughout, large washer
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
805 LONG BAR HARBOR ROAD
805 Long Bar Harbor Road, Harford County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2193 sqft
Long Bar Harbor... 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Rent includes heat, A/C, trash, water and sewer,lawn mowing. Separate Unit is on upper level of main house. Extra electric baseboard heat in larger bedroom not included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Aberdeen
36 Units Available
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
$
Aberdeen
3 Units Available
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 67
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Aberdeen
8 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6205 Edgewood Road Unit A
6205 Edgewood Road, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
6205 Edgewood Road Unit A Available 06/15/20 Edgewood - The Grove - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Edgewood - The Grove - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. Water included. Located near shopping, library & Marc Train.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3100 Cardinal Way Unit A
3100 Cardinal Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
952 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this spacious 2 Bedroom Condo in Abingdon! Walk into an open area that can be used as a living room or a dining room connected to an open kitchen with a breakfast bar.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
63 KROUSE COURT
63 Krouse Court, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. NEW CARPET AND PAINT! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Master bedroom has a private bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3402 TULLEY'S PTE COURT
3402 Tulleys Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
Very nice ground floor unit. 2 bedroom/2 full baths. PETS OK on a case by case basis. Super close to Hwy 95. Units in this community rent quickly. Bring your app ASAP. Must use LB app and lease.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
143 Allendale Ave
143 Allendale Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Large Single family home in Aberdeen!!! - Up for rent we have a large single family home in Aberdeen with some nice updates. Here are the features that make this house great: 1.) 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet storage and well kept carpet 2.
Results within 10 miles of Riverside
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
South Havre de Grace
11 Units Available
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
840 sqft
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
859 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
968 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
Similar Pages
Riverside Apartments with BalconyRiverside Apartments with GymRiverside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverside Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDNorth East, MDThorndale, PAGambrills, MDPerryman, MD