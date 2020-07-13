Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:32 AM

33 Apartments for rent in Riverside, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Riverside
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1208 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
8 Units Available
Riverside
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1141 HARFORD TOWN DRIVE
1141 Harford Town Drive, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1679 sqft
Wow! Stunning! Split foyer home with wood laminate flooring throughout the main level! Large open eat in kitchen boasts upgraded cabinets, kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and granite counters! Master bedroom has a private

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
805 LONG BAR HARBOR ROAD
805 Long Bar Harbor Road, Harford County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2193 sqft
Long Bar Harbor... 2 bedroom 1 bath unit. Rent includes trash, water and sewer,lawn mowing. Separate Unit is on upper level of main house. . Shows good! must use Weichert Realtors application and lease.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
1 of 67

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
26 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,449
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,503
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
17 Units Available
Harford Commons
2033 Armstrong St, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$929
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1025 sqft
Conveniently close to Abingdon and Joppatowne. Community amenities include on-site laundry and playground. Units have luxurious bathtubs, state-of-the-art appliances and ample storage. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 09:56am
2 Units Available
Aberdeen
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,145
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Aberdeen
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1300 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
10 Units Available
Aberdeen
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,458
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
1 of 15

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Bush Chapel Road
220 Bush Chapel Rd, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
220 Bush Chapel Road Available 07/15/20 Quaint 3 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom in Aberdeen, MD - Property offers a large living room and eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms with an additional office/storage room, new carpet throughout property, basement with

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3101 Laurel Bush Rd.
3101 Laurel Bush Road, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1456 sqft
3101 Laural Bush Rd- 3 Bedroom 2 bath house on corner lot. - Welcome to this hidden gem in Abingdon. When you pull up to this Mid Century Modern ish home, you will see that it sits on an impressive manicured corner lot.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
137 SPRUCE WOOD COURT
137 Spruce Woods Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1590 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Full & 2 Half Bath End of Group Townhome in Abingdon, Ideally Located. Large closets, finished walkout basement, large deck, and patio. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, and access to I95.

1 of 17

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
475 CRISFIELD DRIVE
475 Crisfield Drive, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2012 sqft
Great location for a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath three level colonial with 2 car garage. Remodeled kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counters and all stainless appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2608 Laurel Bush Road
2608 Laurel Bush Road, Bel Air South, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2500 sqft
2608 Laurel Bush Road Available 07/20/20 ABINGDON - LAUREL VALLEY - AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020 Beautiful single family home in Abingdon. ONLY 3 YEARS OLD !!!! Great location close to shopping / schools / recreation / I95 4 Bedroom 2.
Results within 10 miles of Riverside
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,081
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
5 Units Available
The Point at County Crossing
311 Trimble Rd, Joppatowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
960 sqft
Located just north of the Baltimore County line in scenic Harford County, The Homes of Towne Plaza offers the charm of suburban living with the conveniences of city life. Joppatowne Marina is a must see area attraction.
1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
South Havre de Grace
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Riverside, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Riverside apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

