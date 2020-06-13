Apartment List
/
MD
/
riverside
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Riverside, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverside
17 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT
4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4214 GOODSON COURT
4214 Goodson Court, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1578 sqft
2 bedroom 2 half bath townhome! Hardwood floors in the living Room.Large Kitchen with table space and skylights. Pantry. Sliders lead to the deck. Home backs to trees, very private location. Master bedroom with full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Riverside
4 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Results within 5 miles of Riverside
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Woodsdale
102 Waldon Rd, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,007
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
844 sqft
Convenient location near Interstate 95. Apartments offer extensive storage space, plus air conditioning and private balconies. Other amenities include a basketball court, tennis courts and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,437
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,468
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
22 Patricks Court
22 Patrick Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1100 sqft
Clean and fresh hometown in Abingdon MD! - Up for rent we have a fresh and clean town-home for rent in the Woodsdale Community! Here are the features that make this place a great one: 1.) 3 Bedrooms 2.) 1 Bathroom (nice and roomy) 3.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Perryman
1 Unit Available
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment in Perryman - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment attached to the Perryman Store in Aberdeen. Newly renovated. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2818 Profitt Path
2818 Profitt Path, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2040 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
633 N BRANCH COURT
633 North Branch Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1938 sqft
Welcome home to Constant Woods, a premiere location in Abingdon for rent! This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath townhome is waiting for you.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2910 INDIANSUMMER CT
2910 Indiansummer Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
THIS CHESAPEAKE MODEL IS LOADED. 3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT, 9FT CEILINGS, 3 FULL BATHS, BEAUTIFUL FRONT PORCH & REAR DECK! WALK-OUT BSMT W/FULL BATH.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Green Ridge
1 Unit Available
719 S FOUNTAIN GREEN ROAD
719 South Fountain Green Road, Bel Air South, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1676 sqft
ALL INCLUSIVE 1 Bedroom - 1 Bath Furnished Private Apartment Great opportunity to rent in Bel Air - Spacious one bedroom/one bath apartment in lower level of Bel Air home. Rent includes Verizon Cable, Wireless Internet and landline.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2718 BECKON DRIVE
2718 Beckon Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1568 sqft
Vouchers consideredBeautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the West Shore neighborhood of Edgewood boasts new carpet and paint and an eat-in kitchen (Dining set included) The upper level offers 3 ample bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
313 FULLERTON PLACE
313 Fullerton Place, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
2016 sqft
*FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. 3 bdrms. 2.5 baths. NEW CARPERT!. Updated kitchen w GRANITE counters, ceramic tile floor and wall to DR open for open feel.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2305 Rosewood Drive
2305 Rosewood Drive, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Lovely updated home in a nice location! 3 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms. Hardwood floors upstairs. Granite kitchen countertops and island. Nice yard. Quiet neighborhood convienient to shopping and restaurants and schools.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2202 CEDAR KNOLL COURT
2202 Cedar Knoll Court, Harford County, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,995
6363 sqft
Prepare to be amazed when you walk into this exceptional stone front colonial estate. This one-of-a-kind beauty is overflowing with dramatic curb appeal.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
3007 LILAC COURT
3007 Lilac Court, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1304 sqft
RENTAL AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY AND MOVE-IN READY. - Please contact the property manager for showings and application - 443-928-2220 - This single-family home is freshly painted with brand new neutral carpeting, featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
137 SPRUCE WOOD COURT
137 Spruce Woods Court, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1590 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Full & 2 Half Bath End of Group Townhome in Abingdon, Ideally Located. Large closets, finished walkout basement, large deck, and patio. Quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, restaurants, and access to I95.

1 of 2

Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
3608 Cogswell Court
3608 Cogswell Court, Harford County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2482 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Riverside, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Riverside renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Riverside 1 BedroomsRiverside 2 BedroomsRiverside 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverside 3 Bedrooms
Riverside Apartments with BalconyRiverside Apartments with GymRiverside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRiverside Apartments with Parking
Riverside Apartments with PoolRiverside Apartments with Washer-DryerRiverside Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDWilmington, DECockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLancaster, PALaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDNewark, DECatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRed Lion, PANorth Laurel, MDNorth East, MDThorndale, PAGambrills, MDPerryman, MD
Wrightsville, PASmyrna, DEStevensville, MDFerndale, MDChester, MDKennett Square, PAShrewsbury, PAEaston, MDSeverna Park, MDStewartstown, PALake Shore, MDEldersburg, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeLancaster Bible College
University of DelawareTowson University
Baltimore City Community College