1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD 21117 Reisterstown
2 Bedrooms
Unit D0030204 · Avail. Aug 15
$1,513
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft
Unit B0020101 · Avail. Jul 28
$1,513
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft
Unit C0050301 · Avail. now
$1,571
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
A 2015 MMHA Star Award winning community, extraordinary in both design and craftsmanship. You will notice the difference such attention to detail makes in our custom two bedroom apartment homes, where every designer touch ensures an extraordinary living experience. Step outside to beautifully landscaped gardens, showcasing the richly appointed resident parlor and coffee bar, the 24 hour fitness club, auto detail center and elevated pool and lounging deck. The Summit at Owings Mills will exceed your expectations with luxury, comfort and convenience.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.25 lbs.
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does The Summit At Owings Mills have any available units?
