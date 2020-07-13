All apartments in Reisterstown
The Summit At Owings Mills
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

The Summit At Owings Mills

1 Meridian Ln · (410) 216-5887
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Open House Weekend: 7/17 - 7/19; $5 app fee + $350 security deposit* (enter code 'Open House' at checkout) *restrictions apply
Location

1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD 21117
Reisterstown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit D0030204 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,513

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit B0020101 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,513

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit C0050301 · Avail. now

$1,571

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Summit At Owings Mills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
extra storage
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
A 2015 MMHA Star Award winning community, extraordinary in both design and craftsmanship. You will notice the difference such attention to detail makes in our custom two bedroom apartment homes, where every designer touch ensures an extraordinary living experience. Step outside to beautifully landscaped gardens, showcasing the richly appointed resident parlor and coffee bar, the 24 hour fitness club, auto detail center and elevated pool and lounging deck. The Summit at Owings Mills will exceed your expectations with luxury, comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent: $25
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.25 lbs.
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Summit At Owings Mills have any available units?
The Summit At Owings Mills has 9 units available starting at $1,513 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Summit At Owings Mills have?
Some of The Summit At Owings Mills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Summit At Owings Mills currently offering any rent specials?
The Summit At Owings Mills is offering the following rent specials: Open House Weekend: 7/17 - 7/19; $5 app fee + $350 security deposit* (enter code 'Open House' at checkout) *restrictions apply
Is The Summit At Owings Mills pet-friendly?
Yes, The Summit At Owings Mills is pet friendly.
Does The Summit At Owings Mills offer parking?
Yes, The Summit At Owings Mills offers parking.
Does The Summit At Owings Mills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Summit At Owings Mills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Summit At Owings Mills have a pool?
Yes, The Summit At Owings Mills has a pool.
Does The Summit At Owings Mills have accessible units?
Yes, The Summit At Owings Mills has accessible units.
Does The Summit At Owings Mills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Summit At Owings Mills has units with dishwashers.
