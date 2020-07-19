All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 Brookshire Dr

33 Brookshire Drive · No Longer Available




Location

33 Brookshire Drive, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
ceiling fan
33 Brookshire Dr Available 02/06/19 Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Reisterstown! - Fully renovated 3 bedroom end unit townhome only minutes from shopping, restaurants, and amenities in Reisterstown! Spacious main level offers gorgeous hardwood floors, convenient bath, and living/dining combo with neutral color scheme throughout! Well-equipped galley kitchen boasts ceramic tile flooring, built-in dishwasher, and newer cabinets with ample storage space. Light-filled upper level bedrooms include ceiling fans for added comfort and share a gorgeous full bath with soaking tub/shower combo and custom tile. Bonus finished basement provides tons of added living space plus a laundry area with full size washer/dryer included!

Vouchers welcome. Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2507859)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Brookshire Dr have any available units?
33 Brookshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Brookshire Dr have?
Some of 33 Brookshire Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Brookshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
33 Brookshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Brookshire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 33 Brookshire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 33 Brookshire Dr offer parking?
No, 33 Brookshire Dr does not offer parking.
Does 33 Brookshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Brookshire Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Brookshire Dr have a pool?
No, 33 Brookshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 33 Brookshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 33 Brookshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Brookshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Brookshire Dr has units with dishwashers.
