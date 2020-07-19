Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

33 Brookshire Dr Available 02/06/19 Fully Renovated 3 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Reisterstown! - Fully renovated 3 bedroom end unit townhome only minutes from shopping, restaurants, and amenities in Reisterstown! Spacious main level offers gorgeous hardwood floors, convenient bath, and living/dining combo with neutral color scheme throughout! Well-equipped galley kitchen boasts ceramic tile flooring, built-in dishwasher, and newer cabinets with ample storage space. Light-filled upper level bedrooms include ceiling fans for added comfort and share a gorgeous full bath with soaking tub/shower combo and custom tile. Bonus finished basement provides tons of added living space plus a laundry area with full size washer/dryer included!



Vouchers welcome. Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2507859)