Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:14 PM

91 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Reisterstown, MD

Reisterstown
6 Units Available
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Reisterstown
2 Units Available
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1311 sqft
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.
Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
827 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!

Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12011 Tarragon Rd I
12011 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
879 sqft
Tarragon Road - Property Id: 282803 Beautiful top floor condo in desirable Reisterstown. Available for rent now! 2br/1.5ba, tons of closet space (additional storage available), hardwood flooring, tile, & carpet throughout.

Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
33 Falls Chapel Way Unit A
33 Falls Chapel Way, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful Townhome Reisterstown Maryland - Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Town home located in Reisterstown. This two level home has wall to wall carpet, finished basement with washer and dryer.

Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
12009 TARRAGON ROAD
12009 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
873 sqft
Make this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath condo your new home. New kitchen with SS appliances, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Remodeled and updated bathrooms. New energy efficient appliances, windows and HVAC.

Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
204 CORK LANE
204 Cork Lane, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
987 sqft
Beautifully remodeled two bedroom condo features an open floor plan with a living/dining room combination. New beautiful kitchen with new appliances and granite countertop. Master bedroom with 2 spacious walk in closets.

Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
11907 TARRAGON RD #C
11907 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Ready for immediate occupancy! Large 2 BR , 2 full bath main level condo with a separate office in convenient Gardens at Owings Mills. Remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, newer white appliances & ceramic tile floor.

Reisterstown
1 Unit Available
622 KENNINGTON ROAD
622 Kennington Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1122 sqft
Beautifully updated second floor, 2 brm 2 ba condo in Timber Grove. Featuring gourmet kitchen with SS appliances. Nice floors throughout the main level. Large size rooms with walking closets. Fantastic community pool and clubhouse.
Results within 1 mile of Reisterstown
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
18 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1113 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Reisterstown
22 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1045 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
52 Units Available
Cascades Overlook
4606 Cascade Mills Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1484 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
13 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1244 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
9 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1166 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
1 Unit Available
The Point at Winterset
4700 Winterset Way, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1176 sqft
Community amenities include a car-care center, a playground and a 24-hour gym. Garden-style apartments feature in-unit laundry, a fireplace and attached garages. Minutes from Foundry Row, the apartments are convenient to Routes 695 and 795.
37 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1137 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
15 Units Available
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
994 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
8 Units Available
Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd, Randallstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
848 sqft
Modern design and plenty of storage space in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Nicely-kept outdoor pool. Convenient access to shopping at Randallstown Plaza and Liberty Plaza. Nearby dining options include Ruby Tuesday and IHOP.
10 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
18 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1328 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
18 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1248 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
10 Units Available
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1076 sqft
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.

June 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reisterstown Rent Report. Reisterstown rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reisterstown rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Reisterstown rent trends were flat over the past month

Reisterstown rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 3.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Reisterstown stand at $1,175 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,474 for a two-bedroom. Reisterstown's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Reisterstown, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Reisterstown

    As rents have increased moderately in Reisterstown, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Reisterstown is less affordable for renters.

    • Reisterstown's median two-bedroom rent of $1,474 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% increase in Reisterstown.
    • While Reisterstown's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Reisterstown than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Reisterstown is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

