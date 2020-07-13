Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Reisterstown, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Reisterstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Reisterstown
Butler Ridge Apartments
215 Caraway Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Butler Ridge Apartments in Reisterstown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Reisterstown
The Townes at Harvest View
101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1311 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments have been recently renovated and boast gas-powered ranges, stainless-steel appliances, and washers and dryers. Community accommodates cats and dogs. Close to plenty of restaurants, as well as historic Reisterstown. Easy access to I-795.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
11907 TARRAGON RD #C
11907 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
878 sqft
Ready for immediate occupancy! Large 2 BR , 2 full bath main level condo with a separate office in convenient Gardens at Owings Mills. Remodeled kitchen with oak cabinets, newer white appliances & ceramic tile floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
630 MAIN ST
630 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD
Studio
$6,000
For Lease -5,142 square feet of Office space just minutes from 795!! Zoned R/O! Recently renovated! Well maintained building located in historic Reisterstown with great visibility!

1 of 30

Last updated December 10 at 05:58pm
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
58 RIDGELAWN ROAD
58 Ridgelawn Road, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
3 BD 1.5 BA 3 level freshly painted well maintained townhouse-condo for rent in nice move-in condition at a quiet street. New laminate floor on main and upper levels. Finished basement with laundry and storage room.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Reisterstown
106 Persimmon Circle
106 Persimmon Circle, Reisterstown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Beautiful Garage Townhouse With Open Concept Floor Plan - Featuring beautiful hardwood floors, sliders to deck off kitchen perfect for entertaining friends and family. Huge lower level family room with sliders to patio.
Results within 1 mile of Reisterstown
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
Allyson Gardens II
208 Frost Hill Drive, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,055
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
990 sqft
Owings Mills Apartments | Allyson Gardens II Allyson Gardens II is tucked away in an idyllic wooded area convenient to Reisterstown Road, I-795, major bus lines and Owings Mills shopping and attractions.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Watermill
14 Enchanted Hills Road, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,298
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1150 sqft
Leave the stress of the city behind and relax in the comfort of Watermill. Elementary and middle schools are close by making this a great location for families. Let the convenient Metro take you downtown.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
16 Units Available
Allyson Gardens
206 Frost Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$954
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1325 sqft
Allyson Gardens apartments in Owings Mills feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as oversized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
5 Units Available
Residences at Pleasant Ridge
5 Pleasant Ridge Drive, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1350 sqft
Residences at Pleasant Ridge in Owings Mills MDThe Residences at Pleasant Ridge offer 2 bedroom/2 bath apartments in Owings Mills MD in a premier luxury mid-rise apartment community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11021 REISTERSTOWN
11021 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
3 bedroom 2 full bathroom updated & freshly painted single family home. Large parking on the paved driveway. Close to highway, shopping, restaurants, bus station, other services. Not livable basement is not for lease.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
10912 REISTERSTOWN RD
10912 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
$1,900
Office Building on Reisterstown Rd in Owings Mills. Suite B! Large parking lot! Convenient to everything!
Results within 5 miles of Reisterstown
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,206
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
24 Units Available
Greenwich Place Apartments
10090 Mill Run Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,501
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,411
1526 sqft
Luxurious units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and all appliances, including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. Fireplace, large closets, patio/balcony, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Owings Run
4604 Owings Run Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,428
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1205 sqft
Convenient to I-795, I-695 and Owings Mills Metro Station. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryers and private balcony/patio. On-site parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
35 Units Available
Red Run Apartments
4300 Flint Hill Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1295 sqft
Located close to Lakeside Blvd and New Town High School. Spacious apartments in garden-style buildings include stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio/balcony and lots of closet space. Community amenities include a community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
9 Units Available
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,177
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Groveton Green
9401 Groveton Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,464
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1475 sqft
This green community features an expansive swimming pool, game room, yoga studio and 24-hour gym. Units include walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. The property is only moments from Riverstone at Owings Mills.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
12 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
5 Units Available
The Townes at Mill Run
629 Wilbur Square, Owings Mills, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1573 sqft
You'll find great access to the I-695 and I-795 at The Townes at Mill Run, Owings Mills, MD, as well as apartments boasting stainless steel-furnished kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. Pet-friendly with on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
The Point at Owings Mills
9204 Appleford Cir, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1204 sqft
Easy access to public transportation and Route I-795. Elegant floor plans with breakfast bar. Kitchens fully equipped with all appliances and in-unit laundry. Business center, clubhouse, courtyard, swimming pool and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
1 Unit Available
Bright Meadows
91 Lower Gate Ct, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$955
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright Meadows Townhomes ' Owings Mills RentalsThe Village of Bright Meadows features charming one bedroom apartments and two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and patios.
City Guide for Reisterstown, MD

Reisterstown: A small Maryland town named after John Reister, a German immigrant who purchased the plot of land that would become Reisterstown in 1758.

There is a heavy historical link between this part of Maryland and the most eastern part of Pennsylvania. Both areas were settled largely by German and Dutch immigrants in the mid-1600s.This is a community of just under 27,000 hardworking people that take pride in their homes and in their community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Reisterstown, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Reisterstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

